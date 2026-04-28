Africa: Kenya Bags Four Medals On Day One As Africa Wrestling Championship Starts in Egypt

27 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya bagged four medals at the 2026 Africa Wrestling Championships that started today in Alexandria, Egypt.

Jemimmah Nakhumicha won silver in the 65kg, while Joy Lichuma (57kg), Shalline Joy (49kg), and Sophia Nancy (73kg) claimed bronze each.

More Kenyans will be in action tomorrow, April 27.

The continental championship features the Under-17, Under -20, and Senior categories.

The event features roughly 500 athletes and officials from 27 African countries.

Event Schedule Highlights (Alexandria):

  • April 27-28: U17 African Championships.
  • April 29-30: U20 African Championships.
  • May 1-2: Senior African Championships.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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