Kenya: Duale Urges Coordinated African Response to Rising Non-Communicable Diseases, Mental Health Crisis

27 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called for intensified multisectoral action to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), injuries, and mental health conditions across Africa.

Speaking at the United Nations Office at Nairobi during a ministerial session convened under the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention through the MECA and SPARK-NCDs initiatives, Duale said the rising prevalence of these conditions is driven by factors beyond the health sector, necessitating coordinated, whole-of-government responses.

Duale pointed to Kenya's efforts to strengthen governance and accountability through the National NCD Intersectoral Coordination Committee and related policy frameworks aligned with Universal Health Coverage.

"The Cabinet Secretary highlighted Kenya's approach through the National NCD Intersectoral Coordination Committee and related policies, aimed at strengthening governance, prevention, and accountability within Universal Health Coverage," The Ministry of Health said.

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He emphasized the need to scale up prevention at the community level, including reducing risk factors and expanding early screening through Community Health Promoters.

He added that ongoing health reforms under Taifa Care and the Social Health Authority are expanding access to treatment, with coverage now extending to chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and mental health services for more than 30.6 million Kenyans.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to the MECA and SPARK-NCDs platforms as key mechanisms for translating continental commitments into action, including strengthening disease surveillance, workforce capacity, and data systems.

He urged African governments and partners to move beyond policy commitments and focus on concrete implementation to curb the rising impact of NCDs across the continent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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