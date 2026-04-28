Ethiopia, Mozambique Strengthen Ties With New Cooperation Agreements

27 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Abiy Ahmed on Monday hosted Daniel Francisco Chapo at the National Palace in Addis Ababa, marking the start of a high-level visit aimed at deepening relations between Ethiopia and Mozambique.

During the visit, the two leaders held bilateral talks focused on expanding cooperation across strategic sectors.

According to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the discussions were "fruitful" and signaled the beginning of what he described as a long-term and practical partnership.

The meeting also saw the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), intended to provide a framework for collaboration in key areas.

While specific sectors were not detailed, both sides indicated that the agreements are expected to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

In messages shared on social media, PM Abiy emphasized Ethiopia's approach to international partnerships, highlighting mutual respect and long-term impact as guiding principles. He noted that Ethiopia aims to position itself as more than just a partner, but as a country offering sustained opportunities for growth and transformation.

President Chapo's visit comes amid broader efforts by African nations to enhance intra-continental cooperation, in line with ongoing initiatives to boost regional integration and shared economic development.

The Ethiopian government expressed optimism that the visit would yield concrete outcomes and lay the groundwork for continued collaboration between the two countries.

Read the original article on ENA.

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