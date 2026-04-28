Ethiopia's WTO Accession Reaches Critical Phase - Minister Kassahun

Addis Ababa — The ministry of Trade and Regional integration affirmed that Ethiopia Ethiopia's long-running bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) has moved into a decisive stage.

Following the 7th Working Party meeting held on April 22 and 23, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, the ministry described the outcome as a major milestone in what officials call a 23-year negotiation process.

Minister Kassahun Gofe, who led the delegation and serves as chief negotiator, emphasized the discussions marked a significant breakthrough.

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He further stated that Ethiopia's negotiations have now entered a "critical stage" and described the outcome as a turning point in the accession process.

In a press briefing today, he underscored, "Ethiopia has achieved its best and most successful diplomatic victory ever at the 7th Working Group Meeting held to become a member of the WTO."

He further noted that the country's accession process is now on a "fast track" that has gained international recognition, adding that recent meetings have accelerated progress compared to previous years.

According to the minister, the government's macroeconomic reform agenda has strengthened Ethiopia's position in negotiations and helped build confidence among WTO members.

He also explained that the 7th Working Party meeting produced a clearer and more advanced stage of discussions, reflecting growing support from member states.

Kassahun further stated that Ethiopia's process is now widely viewed as one of the fastest among recent applicants, crediting the momentum to renewed institutional coordination and consecutive high-level engagements, including the 5th, 6th, and 7th working party meetings within a short period.

While acknowledging that a limited number of technical issues remain, he expressed confidence that Ethiopia could complete its accession process by the end of 2026.

The 8th Working Party meeting is expected to take place in September 2026, as negotiations continue toward final stages of membership approval.