Zimbabwe Ships First Lithium Sulphate in Beneficiation Push

Zimbabwe has exported its first-ever shipment of lithium sulphate, marking a major milestone in the country's drive to process its minerals locally and move up the global battery value chain.

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) said its Arcadia operation had successfully dispatched the inaugural consignment, describing it as the first lithium salt produced in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

"History has been made. Arcadia Technology Zimbabwe has successfully dispatched its first export of lithium sulphate, a landmark achievement for both the company, the country and the continent," the company said.

The development signals a shift for Zimbabwe, which holds Africa's largest lithium reserves but has traditionally exported raw ore largely to China for processing into battery-grade materials.

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PLZ general manager Henry Zhu said, "This is more than just a shipment; it is a testament to Zimbabwe's innovation and Africa's growing role in the global energy transition."

The export comes months after the government tightened control over strategic minerals, freezing exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates in February as part of a policy to enforce local beneficiation.

"Government expects cooperation of the mining industry on this measure which has been taken in the national interest," Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said at the time.

The ban, which took immediate effect, was designed to accelerate in-country processing and ensure Zimbabwe captures more value from minerals critical to clean energy technologies, defence industries and electronics.

Authorities had initially planned to halt lithium concentrate exports by January 2027, but brought forward the restriction in a bid to fast-track industrialisation.

Globally, competition for access to lithium and other strategic minerals has intensified, prompting resource-rich countries to tighten controls and strengthen domestic value chains.