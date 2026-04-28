Kenya: Two Kenyans Among 15 Killed in South Sudan Plane Crash

Nairobi — Two Kenyans are among 15 people who died after a small passenger plane crashed in South Sudan, authorities have confirmed.

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority said all those on board the aircraft perished when it went down approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Juba on Monday morning.

The aircraft, a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, had taken off from Yei at 09:15 local time heading to Juba.

Air traffic controllers reportedly lost contact with the plane about 30 minutes into the flight.

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According to the flight manifest, the victims included the pilot and 14 passengers. Of these, 13 were South Sudanese nationals while two were Kenyan citizens.

Preliminary findings from the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority suggest the crash may have been caused by adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility.

Investigators have since been dispatched to the crash site to establish the exact cause of the accident.

The latest tragedy once again highlights ongoing aviation safety concerns in South Sudan, where infrastructure challenges and limited regulatory enforcement have contributed to frequent air accidents.

Since gaining independence in 2011, the country has recorded dozens of aviation incidents, often linked to aging aircraft, poor weather, overloading, and pilot error.

In January 2025, at least 20 oil workers were killed in a plane crash in Unity State shortly after takeoff.

One of the worst aviation disasters in the country occurred in 2015, when an Antonov aircraft crashed near Juba airport, killing 41 people.

Authorities say more information, including the identities of the victims, will be released once investigations are complete.

The deaths of the two Kenyans add a cross-border dimension to the tragedy, likely drawing attention from Kenyan authorities as families await official communication.