Kenya: Malaba Border Goes Solar As KRA Cuts Power Costs

Malaba — Kenya Revenue Authority has rolled out a solar power system at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post, targeting a 90 percent reduction in energy costs while improving trade efficiency.

The project, implemented in partnership with TradeMark Africa and supported by the Swedish Government, is designed to curb frequent power outages that have disrupted operations at one of Kenya's busiest cargo entry points along the Northern Corridor.

Under the Kenya Enhanced Trade Environment and Inclusion (KETEI) programme, the hybrid solar system--fitted with battery storage--will generate over 233,000 kilowatt-hours annually, meeting about 78 percent of the facility's energy needs and reducing reliance on the national grid.

Sweden's Ambassador to Kenya Häkan Åkesson said the investment demonstrates how green infrastructure can enhance trade systems and public service delivery.

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"This is not just a solar installation; it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and more prosperous Kenya and East Africa," he said.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management George Aduwi noted that the facility previously experienced up to eight hours of outages, disrupting customs systems, cargo scanning and security operations.

"With stable power now in place, clearance processes are more consistent, reducing delays and allowing goods to move more predictably across the border," he said.

The solar transition is also expected to cut carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes over time and reduce dependence on diesel generators that consumed about 700 litres monthly.

Beyond Malaba, similar upgrades have been implemented at the Moyale One-Stop Border Post, improving efficiency along the LAPSSET Corridor.

Lillian Mwai said the initiative will make trade more reliable and cost-effective while supporting regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area.