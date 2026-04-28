Kenya: Kiharu Tvet to Build Sh234mn Hostels to Ease Housing Shortage

Murang'a — William Ruto laid the foundation stone for a Sh234 million student hostel project at Kiharu Technical and Vocational College, aimed at easing accommodation challenges for trainees.

The project will deliver a 580-bed student village equipped with essential amenities to support learning and improve student welfare.

The development forms part of the government's broader push to expand access to affordable housing within Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, which are recording rising enrolment nationwide.

Speaking during the inspection, Ruto said investment in student accommodation is key to strengthening the education sector.

He noted that providing safe and dignified housing will enable more young people to pursue technical training without facing accommodation constraints.

The hostel project is also expected to stimulate the local economy through job creation during construction and business opportunities once operational, including retail, food services and laundry.

The government says the Kiharu student village will serve as a model for future TVET housing projects, combining residential facilities with social and commercial amenities.

The initiative aligns with the administration's plan to boost youth skills development while supporting inclusive economic growth.