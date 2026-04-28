South Africa: Freedom Day and Workers' Day - Celebrating Ideals We Have Yet to Realise

27 April 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ens

For millions of South Africans, these holidays are less about celebration and more about what still needs to change. Freedom was never meant to be merely the right to vote. It was the promise of economic emancipation, of dignity and of the opportunity to build a life of meaning. The Constitution enshrines the right to dignity, equality and fair labour practices. These are not aspirational platitudes; they are in fact the non-negotiable foundations of a post-apartheid South Africa.

The reality on the ground is stark. South Africa's unemployment rate hovers well above 40 per cent while youth unemployment exceeds 60 per cent. These are not mere statistics; they are the shattered dreams of a generation born into freedom, but who have never tasted its fruits. Inequality has deepened since 1994. South Africa furthermore consistently ranks as one of the most unequal societies on earth where the wealthiest ten per cent command a disproportionate share of national income, whilst millions languish in informal settlements without reliable water, sanitation or electricity. When people are hungry, when graduates send out hundreds of applications without a single response, when communities see public funds squandered through corruption, this is when the legitimacy of the state...

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