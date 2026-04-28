Namibia: Shikongo Reshuffles Four Police Commissioners

Namibian Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has announced a series of senior management appointments and transfers, effective 1 May.

The police announced the appointments on their social media platforms on Tuesday morning.

Shikongo transferred commissioner Julia Sakua-Neo from the Kavango West region to the Zambezi region, where she will assume the role of regional commander.

Ex-presidential security chief commissioner Andreas Nelumbu has been reassigned to the Kavango West region.

He will take up the position of regional commander.

In a corresponding move, Oshana police regional commander commissioner Naftal Sakaria has been appointed as the new presidential security chief.

Meanwhile, commissioner Andreas Shilelo will serve as regional commander for the Oshana region.