Uganda: Knee Crisis Among Uganda's Elderly - the Silent Burden of Wear and Tear

For many elderly Ugandans, the ability to walk is slowly slipping away not from sudden injury, but from years of wear and tear on the knee joint.

According to orthopedic specialist Isaac Kyamanywa at Mulago National Referral Hospital, degenerative knee disease commonly known as arthritis is emerging as a major but underreported health burden among older people.

He compares the condition to a worn-out car tire.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The knee degenerates like the way a vehicle tire loses its strength and becomes dysfunctional," he explains.

This "wear and tear" is often the result of decades of physical labor--digging, walking long distances, and repetitive strain--gradually eroding the cartilage that cushions the joint.

Once that protective layer--locally referred to as "molokoni"--is completely worn out, the pain becomes severe and mobility declines sharply.

For many, the only permanent solution is total knee replacement surgery, a procedure that replaces the damaged joint with an artificial implant.

But access remains a major challenge.

At Mulago National Referral Hospital, knee-related conditions account for a significant portion of daily cases.

"When we see about 40 patients in a day, about 20 to 25 percent may have knee problems," he notes.

Despite this, most patients arrive late--often when the disease is already advanced.

Doctors say delayed care is driven by a mix of factors, including reliance on traditional healers, limited awareness, and the high cost of surgery.

The consequences go beyond health.

Loss of mobility means loss of independence--and for many elderly Ugandans, it also means loss of livelihood.

"Without a functional knee joint, one will not be able to walk. If you can't walk, you can't earn a living," Kyamanywa says.

As Uganda's population ages, specialists warn that the burden of untreated knee disease could grow--unless awareness, early diagnosis, and access to affordable treatment improve.