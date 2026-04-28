Kenya: Katwa Kigen, Ex-Ipoa Boss Face JSC in Supreme Court Interviews

Nairobi — Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen, former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Anne Makori, and High Court judges Joseph Sergon are set to face the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as interviews for the position of Supreme Court judge begin.

Justices Mohammed Warsame and Francis Tuiyott is scheduled to appear before the panel on Wednesday.

The JSC is seeking to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Ibrahim in December 2025.

The five shortlisted candidates will be assessed on their qualifications and compliance with the set requirements.

The successful candidate will serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, with the option of early retirement at 65.

According to the JSC, the judge will earn a gross monthly salary ranging between Ksh 956,192 and Ksh 1,268,996, exclusive of benefits, as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).