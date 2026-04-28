Zimbabwe's Inflation Hits 2,8 Percent As Middle East Conflict Pushes Up Costs

Zimbabwe's year-on-year inflation rate for April 2026 rose to 2.8%, largely driven by rising import costs linked to ongoing Middle East tensions, which have unsettled global markets.

The conflict, particularly concerns around Iran and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has intensified global inflationary pressures. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that the situation is pushing up energy and food prices, slowing global economic growth and potentially forcing central banks to maintain higher interest rates for longer.

Data released Monday by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) shows a notable increase in inflation.

"The weighted year-on-year inflation rate for the month of April 2026, as measured by the all-items Weighted Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 2.8%, gaining 0.8 percentage points on the March 2026 rate of 2%," said Zimstat.

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"The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the price index of the reference month of a given year, compared with the price index of the same month in the previous year."

Zimstat also reported that the weighted month-on-month inflation rate stood at 1.1% in April 2026, up by 0.7 percentage points from 0.4% recorded in March.

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) month-on-month inflation rate was also 1.1% in April 2026, rising by 0.6 percentage points from 0.5% in March. The year-on-year inflation rate for April 2026, as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index, was 4.8%, up from 4.4% in March.

Increases during the month were mainly recorded in the Transport division, followed by Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at ZWG 1,329.07 in April 2026. TCPL is calculated by adding non-food consumption expenditures for an individual considered extremely poor.

Meanwhile, the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person was ZWG 909.72, representing the minimum amount required to meet a daily energy intake of 2,100 calories.

Regionally, Matabeleland South recorded the highest annual inflation rate at 10.7%, followed by Mashonaland East at 7.2%.