Zimbabwe: Ghaco Chairperson in Court Over Printing of Constitution Amendment Bill Protest Flyers

Another suspect appeared in court on Monday accused of printing flyers opposing the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3.

Ngonidzashe Simpson Katsvairo, the Chairperson of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators (GHACO), appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of incitement to commit public violence.

He was remanded in custody and is expected back in court on Tuesday for bail consideration.

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Prosecutors allege that Katsvairo printed flyers intended for distribution by MDC-T members who were planning protests.

His arrest follows that of seven MDC-T members who were brought before the courts on Friday on similar allegations. They were also remanded in custody and are expected back in court on April 29 for bail consideration.

According to the State, "On the date unknown to the Prosecutor, the accused person designed and printed the flyers at his office at St Barbara House, Corner Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare with inciting messages urging and inciting the public to support an illegal demonstration scheduled for 24 April 2026 MDC."

The flyers were allegedly meant for distribution to members of the public in Harare.

"On 23 April 2026 information was received to the effect that the accused designed and printed the fliers at his office.

"On 24 April 2026, police reacted to the information and a search was conducted at the premises leading to the recovery of 102 fliers calling for demonstration on 24 April 2026 with messages 'Fellow Zimbabweans, Rise up against Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3,' inscribed 'defend our constitution, protect democracy, secure future'.

"Seven A4 size papers with messages 'Defend the constitution-no to bill No. 3; Constitutional amendment bill no. 3 threatens democracy, weakens institutions and concentrates power; this affects our rights, your voice and your future; Stand up. Speak out. Support efforts to defend the constitution; and Together we can protect our democracy,"' the State alleges.

The court heard that police recovered a letter allegedly authored by Katsvairo and addressed to the convenor of the Defend the Constitution Platform, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Defenders Forum, and the chairperson of the National Constitutional Assembly. Two laptops and a desktop computer allegedly used to print the flyers were also seized.

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According to the State, Katsvairo's conduct was intended to incite members of the public in greater Harare to engage in acts of public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry.