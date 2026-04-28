Botswana/Namibia: Namibian Duo Win Botswana League

Namibian duo Aubrey Amseb and Ivan Kamberipa have won the FNB Botswana Premier League for the first time in their careers since moving to Botswana.

They were officially confirmed as champions after second-placed Jwaneng Galaxy failed to collect maximum points, playing to a 0-0 draw against Sua Flamingos.

This came despite Gaborone United losing 2-0 to Mafic on the same day - 25 April.

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The result was still enough to hand Gaborone United back-to-back league titles, sealing it this season with three games to spare. They currently sit on 65 points after 27 matches while Jwaneng sits second with 55 points with three games left.

Amseb joined Gaborone United midway through the season from Young African and has played an important role since arriving. In his first 10 matches, he recorded six goal contributions, five assists and one goal, showing early impact and earning a regular place in the starting line-up.

Although it may seem like a fresh chapter, Amseb is no stranger to Botswana football. His first move to the league came in 2022 when he signed for Masitaoka alongside Kamberipa on 2 February.

He later moved to Jwaneng Galaxy, before returning to Namibia to join African Stars. From there, he went back to Botswana to sign for Township Rollers, where he made a good start before earning a move abroad.

In February 2025, Amseb signed for Moroccan second-division side Olympique Khouribga from Township Rollers. However, his stay was short, lasting only half a season before he returned to Namibia to join Young African.

After playing the first half of the season in Namibia, he made another move back to Botswana, joining Gaborone United and contributing to their title-winning campaign as they secured their eighth league title. The club now sits as the second most successful team in Botswana, behind Township Rollers with 16 league titles.

Kamberipa's journey followed a similar path. He also moved to Botswana in 2022, joining Masitaoka from African Stars. Within seven months, he was named captain, showing trust from the technical team.

He stayed with the club for only one season before Masitaoka sold their Premier League status to Mochudi Center Chiefs and shifted focus to academy development.

Following that, Kamberipa was snapped up by Orapa United FC on a two-year deal in 2023 after a successful season at Masitaoka, but they also couldn't keep him for long as Gaborone United FC came knocking.

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He signed for them in July 2025 and has since been ever-present, featuring in every match and winning his first league title in Botswana.

Gaborone United still have a chance to complete a domestic double this season.

They have reached the Orange FA Cup quarter-finals, with Amseb scoring the only goal, a long-range free kick to send them through, and are set to face Township Rollers in the quarter-final.