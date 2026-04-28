Namibia: NPPL Heineken 0.0 Weekly League Finals Massive Success

After an intense 11-week season, it all came down to an epic finals day at Liv Padel.

The crowds were loud and the padel was world-class. A thank you goes out to everyone who made this season unforgettable, and to anchor sponsor Heineken 0.0.

Play hard, recover right - now you can!

Both division finals delivered absolute thrillers that pushed the teams to their limits. Here are the official weekly league champions:

PREMIER DIVISION

Champions: Team Heineken 0.0 (Deon Pienaar & Henco Serdyn)

Runners-up: Team Netvend (Nguvi Hinda & Veja Hinda)

After dropping the first set in a tight tiebreaker, Team Heineken 0.0 battled back to take the crown in an epic third set tiebreaker: 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

CHALLENGER DIVISION

Champions: Team United Padel (sub Mark Sternagel & Duard Wiese)

Runners-up: Team Fuego (Kayden Schnelle & Kian Sivertsen)

There was a massive back-and-forth battle that went the distance in three sets: 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Massive congratulations to the champions and to every team that competed this season. Get some well-deserved rest.

We will see you back on the courts soon, on 11 to 13 June at the Heineken 0.0 Classic.