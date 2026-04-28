Uganda: DTB Uganda Wins Client Service Award At Ura Bankers Conference

Kampala — Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda has been recognized as a standout performer in the financial sector, securing the 1st Runner-Up accolade for Best in Client Service at the 8th Bi-annual Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Bankers Appreciation Conference held last week.

The ceremony, held at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala, brought together industry leaders and policymakers to celebrate financial institutions that excel in tax collection and customer service. DTB was lauded for its operational efficiency in resolving customer issues and facilitating smooth government revenue collections.

Officials said that for over 18 years, DTB has served as a strong partner to the URA, leveraging its network of 37 branches, over 1,000 banking agents, and digital platforms (mobile and internet banking) to drive national development through revenue collection. They said this award underscores the bank's commitment to providing accessible and responsive financial solutions that simplify tax compliance for all Ugandans.

Speaking at the conference on the theme "Financial institutions as a catalyst to scaling enterprise productivity and tax base expansion: A pathway to 10-fold Economic growth", DTB Managing Director Godfrey Sebaana emphasized the power of collective effort in nation-building like Uganda.

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"Financial institutions in Uganda are capable of taking us where we are heading; walking alone will only take us so far, but we need everyone's effort to get there," Sebaana stated. "We need all players, policy makers, customers, and regulators to focus on the prize. If we do that, Uganda is going to be the best place on earth to live in."

This recognition comes just a few weeks after the opening of Tororo branch another channel created to spur development in Tororo and the Bukedi region at large. This aligns to the national strategy of increasing financial access and financial inclusion and the subsequent fight against poverty.