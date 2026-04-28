Uganda: Priest Petitions Parliament to Drop the Sovereignty Bill Over Rights Concerns

Kampala — A governance scholar and Catholic priest, Fr. Charles Oyo, has petitioned Parliament seeking the withdrawal or major amendment of the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, warning that the proposed law threatens constitutional rights, civic space, and Uganda's governance framework.

In the petition dated April 24, 2026, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney General, and other key state actors, Fr. Oyo argues that the Bill, in its current form, "does not achieve" its stated objectives but instead risks undermining democracy and criminalising ordinary civic activity.

Fr. Oyo, a researcher at Uganda Martyrs University and a diocesan priest in Fort Portal, grounds his petition in constitutional provisions that guarantee citizen participation in governance. He writes that he is acting under Article 1 and Article 38 of the Constitution, which affirm that power belongs to the people. At the centre of his objection is the Bill's redefinition of sovereignty. He contends that while the Constitution places sovereignty in the hands of citizens, the proposed law shifts that power to the Executive.

"Sovereignty, in the Ugandan constitutional order, is not the property of the government, the Executive, or any Ministry; it is the birthright of the citizenry," he states, adding that the Bill "does not protect sovereignty; it confiscates it." Concerns over rights violations. The petition raises multiple constitutional concerns, particularly around freedom of expression, association, and civic participation.

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Fr. Oyo criticises provisions that criminalise the publication of information deemed harmful to the economy, warning that such clauses could target journalists, researchers, and civil society actors. "Under this formulation, investigative journalists exposing corruption, economists publishing critical fiscal analyses, civil society organizations reporting on poverty indicators, and academic researchers presenting unfavourable data could all face prosecution," he notes.

He further argues that the Bill effectively turns constitutional freedoms into privileges controlled by the state. "This transforms a constitutional right into a government-granted privilege, reversible at Ministerial discretion," the petition states in reference to strict registration requirements for organisations and individuals. On civic participation, Fr. Oyo warns that requiring Cabinet approval for policy advocacy undermines democracy. "Policy advocacy is the lifeblood of democratic governance; its criminalization is incompatible with constitutional democracy," he writes.

Diaspora and Religious Institutions Affected

The petition also highlights the Bill's broad definition of a "foreigner," which includes Ugandans living abroad. Fr. Oyo argues that this could criminalise ordinary financial and social interactions. "A mother receiving remittances from her son in the United States, a parish receiving tithes from congregants in the United Kingdom, and a university receiving research funding from a Ugandan scholar abroad would all be exposed to criminal liability," he warns.

He adds that faith-based institutions would be heavily affected, as many rely on international support. "The Bill's definitions would classify these institutions as 'agents of foreigners,' subjecting their clergy, staff, and volunteers to mandatory registration... and criminal exposure," he states.

Economic and governance risks

Beyond rights concerns, the petition warns of wider economic and governance implications. Fr. Oyo argues that the Bill could disrupt Uganda's financial system and development partnerships. "The Bill's requirements... would introduce systemic uncertainty into the financial sector and risk triggering capital flight, credit downgrades, and the withdrawal of correspondent banking lines," he writes.

He also maintains that existing laws already address issues the Bill seeks to regulate, including anti-terrorism, anti-money laundering, and NGO operations. "The Bill does not fill a genuine legal vacuum; rather, it duplicates, contradicts, and destabilizes established regulatory frameworks," the petition states.

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Call for withdrawal

Fr. Oyo ultimately calls on Parliament and the Executive to halt the Bill and subject it to wider consultation. He urges that it be "withdrawn in its entirety" or fundamentally amended to align with the Constitution, human rights standards, and principles of good governance."The Petitioner respectfully urges the addressees to withdraw the Bill in its entirety, or, in the alternative, to subject it to fundamental amendments that bring it into conformity with the Constitution, international human rights standards, and the principles of good governance," the petition reads.

He also appeals to Members of Parliament, particularly from the Rwenzori region, to reject the Bill in its current form, warning that its impact would be felt across communities dependent on development partnerships and civic engagement. The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, was gazetted earlier this month and has since sparked debate among legal experts, civil society, and religious leaders over its potential implications for governance and freedoms in Uganda.