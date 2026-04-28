Namibia: Dama SA Drew 3-3 Against Jafc U/17 ...Onaanda FA Get Punished 11-0 By Quest 11

A total of 20 games took place over the weekend, with the MTC HopSol Youth League full of action.

A high-intensity game ensued when Dama Soccer Academy's U/17 lost its lead in the dying minutes of the match, gifting Julinho Athletic Football Club (JAFC) a penalty to salvage a 3-all draw.

Dama SA looked poised to collect three points when clinical errors cost them the game, including an own goal and a tackle on their opponents in the penalty box, before the final whistle blew.

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Coach Waka Katuamba from Dama SA felt that his team were on a par with JAFC but lacked in some areas that needed to be rectified to finish off their opponents.

"It was one of those games that you want to get over. Their first goal was a mistake. We still have a lot to learn about crosses. I see my goalkeeper is failing - not only the goalkeeper, but the defence. The whole defence line is failing when it comes to crosses," he said.

Katuamba said that his charges feel the need to exercise caution when it comes to decision making in dangerous areas of play.

"So, the first goal is an own goal. In the last minutes, we conceded a rather silly penalty, you know. The nice part about these guys is that they are learning. They are learning to play and discipline themselves on the pitch. Like, for example, the last-minute penalty is just something that you just have to wait for a player to make the next move," he said.

The coach admitted that they gave points away, but he was happy with the team's performance so far, with two games under its belt.

"Look, when a team is scoring, we scored more than five goals. Now, we scored three goals. So, I think the team is doing well, especially at converting goals. I think we are doing well. We are just heading in the right direction. I believe for these boys it's a big learning curve, especially giving away a lead that you have been leading for the past 25 minutes and then only to give it away in the last minute," he stated.

Elsewhere

Ironically, Quest 11's U/13 beat Onaanda Football Club a whopping 11-0 at the Jan Möhr Football Field. Onaanda FA were left clueless from the onset as Quest 11 ran riot against them, with no response until the end.

Mentor of Quest 11, Eric Quest, felt they had a good day, especially after scoring so many goals in one match.

"It was a happy day for Quest Eleven because we scored eleven goals and we didn't concede, which is a good thing. The competition was not up to standard. I was expecting a competitive game, but it didn't turn out to be a competitive game," he said.

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"I am happy with the points at the end of the day. Goals count: our aim is to win something this year, so it will help us a lot in the future. Onanda were not so good, but I expect better competition from the other teams. But in fact, we are happy with the three points," he said.

Even with the draw, Quest expects his players to stick to the game plan and not get lost when playing an easy opponent.

"You see its development. So, we need to encourage the boys to play from the back, build up play, always receive the ball, go to the ball, and do the basics right. And that's what we try to install in our boys. So far, we are making progress in that regard," he shared.