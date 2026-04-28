Tunisia: Head of State Chairs Ministerial Meeting On Social Affairs

Tunis — President Kais Saïed chaired, on Tuesday, a meeting at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, Finance Minister Mechket Slama Khaldi, Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar, and Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Riadh Chaoued. The meeting focused on implementing Article 15 of the 2026 Finance Law, which provides for salary and pension increases in the public and private sectors for 2026-2028.

President Saïed emphasized the government's commitment to advancing social policy across all sectors and continuing the fight against corruption and nepotism. He instructed the completion of a digital platform for recruiting long-term unemployed individuals, highlighting that appointments must be based on fairness and justice.

The President criticized past administrative practices, describing the situation as "abnormal" due to appointments made on the basis of loyalty rather than legal procedures. He accused some actors of exploiting the State for personal gain and inflaming social tensions.

Saïed stressed that the focus should remain on Tunisia's sovereignty and the goals of the Tunisian Revolution: employment, freedom, and national dignity.