South Africa: Standing Committee On Finance to Conduct Oversight Visits in Pic-Funded Companies and SARS Headquarters

press release

The Standing Committee on Finance will this week conduct oversight visits to investee companies of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in Limpopo and Gauteng provinces and visit the South African Revenue Services (SARS) headquarters in Tshwane.

Tomorrow the committee will visit the Daybreak facilities, a merino farm, and the Worthing Hatchery, in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, to get an understanding of the operations, governance, business rescue measures and the current challenges facing the facilities.

On Wednesday the committee will visit the Raslouw Private Hospital in Tshwane, another PIC investee company, to discuss the developmental impact, transformation outcomes, operational performance and investment.

The committee will conclude its programme on Thursday when it joins the Standing Committee on Appropriations for a joint oversight visit programme at the SARS headquarters in Tshwane. The focus of the SARS oversight will be on revenue administration, compliance, digital transformation, illicit economy, and data processing systems.