South Africa: Media Statement - Scopa Focuses On Municipal Audit Outcomes and Investigations in Its Second Term

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will strengthen its oversight on municipalities this week, by receiving several briefings from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) on the latest audit outcomes of municipalities and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on investigations.
The briefings mark the beginning of SCOPA's second term program for this year, with municipalities identified as a key priority until the third term.
On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the AGSA will brief SCOPA on the 2024/25 municipal audit outcomes that will cover four metros. The briefings will focus on the following municipalities:
Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality
Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality
EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality
On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, the SIU will brief the committee on both completed and ongoing investigations at the following municipalities:
Masilonyana Local Municipality
Mahikeng Local Municipality
Ditsobotla Local Municipality
Matlosana Local Municipality
JB Marks Local Municipality
Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality
Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality
Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality
EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality
Umsunduzi Local Municipality
Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality
The briefings will be followed by oversight engagements and deliberations with the respective municipalities on issues arising from the AGSA and SIU briefings.