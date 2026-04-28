South Africa: Media Statement - Scopa Focuses On Municipal Audit Outcomes and Investigations in Its Second Term

27 April 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) will strengthen its oversight on municipalities this week, by receiving several briefings from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) on the latest audit outcomes of municipalities and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on investigations.

The briefings mark the beginning of SCOPA's second term program for this year, with municipalities identified as a key priority until the third term.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the AGSA will brief SCOPA on the 2024/25 municipal audit outcomes that will cover four metros. The briefings will focus on the following municipalities:

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

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Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, the SIU will brief the committee on both completed and ongoing investigations at the following municipalities:

Masilonyana Local Municipality

Mahikeng Local Municipality

Ditsobotla Local Municipality

Matlosana Local Municipality

JB Marks Local Municipality

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality

EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Umsunduzi Local Municipality

Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality

The briefings will be followed by oversight engagements and deliberations with the respective municipalities on issues arising from the AGSA and SIU briefings.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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