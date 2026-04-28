Kenya: KMRC to Issue Sh3bn Green Bond for Housing Finance

Nairobi — Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) plans to raise Sh3 billion through a green bond to finance affordable and environmentally sustainable housing.

The eight-year bond is the second tranche of a broader Sh10.5 billion programme announced in 2022.

According to the company, all proceeds will be directed toward refinancing eligible green home loans and social housing projects under its Sustainable Finance Framework (March 2026).

"100% of net proceeds will be allocated to refinancing Eligible Green Home Loans and Eligible Social Home Loans," KMRC said in a notice.

The bond offer will run from April 28 to May 12, 2026, with a minimum investment threshold of Sh100,000.

KMRC added that the funds will be deployed alongside other concessional financing to expand access to affordable housing while promoting climate-friendly construction.

The planned issuance follows growing momentum in Kenya's green finance market. Last year, Safaricom raised Sh20 billion from its inaugural green bond, which was oversubscribed by 175 percent, attracting applications worth Sh41.4 billion.

Proceeds from such instruments are typically channelled into sustainability-focused projects, including renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency improvements.