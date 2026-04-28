Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Erstwhile Chamisa Loyalist a Vehicle, U.S.$50,000 for Singing Mnangagwa Praises

After recently showering praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Susan Matsunga, has been rewarded with a motor vehicle by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Matsunga, once loyal to Chamisa, pulled a shocker recently when she lyrically praised Mnangagwa and his advisor, Paul Tungwarara, for installing boreholes in Mufakose.

Matsunga received a backlash from fellow opposition members, who questioned her political standing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Her praises have not gone unnoticed by wealth-flaunting Chivayo, who announced Matsunga's gift of a vehicle and US$50,000 for community projects, subject to approval by the CCC party.

"It is in recognition of your courage and integrity that I am glad to extend my sincere appreciation to you, my sister. Subject to your own hierarchy in the CCC approving and even yourself agreeing, please go and see at Exquisite Car Dealership and collect your brand new 2026 Toyota Fortuner 4x4 2.4 GD6 that has been fully paid for.

"You will also receive US$50,000 to be channelled towards community development and empowering the youth and women in Budiriro North," said Chivayo.

GIVE CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE...👏👏👏 Political MATURITY is demonstrated when leaders choose to serve beyond SLOGANS or partisan politics, but PRIORITISE the fundamental needs of the PEOPLE they serve. For far too long, Zimbabwean OPPOSITION politics has been deeply POLARISED,... pic.twitter.com/chWGuqZR8t-- sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) April 28, 2026

Chivayo's gift to Matsunga comes as Parliament is set to deliberate on the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3, which seeks to extend the presidential, parliamentary and council terms beyond the constitutionally stipulated 2028.

The opposition will be tested when the bill comes before Parliament for a vote.

Chivayo said his gift is not any attempt to bribe or sway the opposition legislator, but stops short of welcoming her to ZANU PF.

"I must categorically state that this is not an inducement or invitation for you to abandon your party CCC. No, not at all!!! It is simply recognition of and appreciation for your political maturity and exemplary leadership as an MP.

"Zimbabwe is a democracy, and your political choices remain entirely yours, guided by your own principles and personal convictions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"However, as the President has always said, ZANU-PF remains a people's party with an open door policy, and we warmly welcome anyone who believes in development and national progress. Should you choose to join the winning team, we will welcome you with open arms," added Chivayo.