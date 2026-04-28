Tanzania: Experts Push for Skill-Focused Academic Schedules

Dodoma — THE government's drive to produce competent, job-ready graduates has gathered momentum, with education stakeholders calling for smarter academic timetables that balance theory and practical training.

The call was made in Dodoma over the weekend during a capacitybuilding session organised by the National Timetablers Forum, bringing together education planners to strengthen the design of schedules that support effective learning.

Opening the training, the Forum's Executive Chairperson and lecturer at the Open University of Tanzania, Dr Alfred John Nchimbi, said timetablers play a critical but often overlooked role in shaping education quality and graduate competence.

He warned that weak timetabling has contributed to graduates leaving institutions with theoretical knowledge but lacking practical skills demanded by employers.

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"A timetable is not merely a classroom arrangement, it is a strategic tool that directly influences the quality of education and the competitiveness of graduates in the labour market," he said.

Dr Nchimbi stressed that effective timetables must deliberately integrate practical training alongside classroom instruction to build realworld competencies.

"To achieve meaningful results, we must give equal weight to theory and practice, because it is through hands-on learning that students acquire the skills required in the workplace," he said.

He added that well-designed timetables should also accommodate co-curricular activities such as sports, innovation and talent development to nurture well-rounded graduates.

"We must go beyond academics and create environments that nurture students intellectually, socially and morally," he said.

Dr Nchimbi noted that growing employer concerns over graduates lacking job-ready skills are partly linked to poor programme structuring, particularly timetables that fail to prioritise experiential learning.

He called for a shift in mindset among education planners to prioritise schedules that effectively integrate theory with practice, describing timetabling as a key pillar in producing employable graduates. "

A strong timetable is essential for preparing graduates who can meet labour market demands," he stressed.

He further highlighted that effective timetabling improves efficiency by optimising the use of financial and human resources within institutions.

He added: "A good timetable ensures resources are utilised efficiently, enabling institutions to serve more students while minimising costs."

He cited challenges such as overlapping classes and inadequate time for non-academic activities, which continue to hinder students' overall development.

The training programme, introduced in 2022, aims to equip timetablers across educational institutions with modern skills to improve performance and strengthen the sector.

Training Coordinator, Ms Vicktoria Kessy from the School of Library, Archives and Documentation Studies (SLADS), Bagamoyo, said proper timetabling is crucial in ensuring students receive adequate practical exposure.

"Well-designed timetables clearly allocate time for both classroom and hands-on learning, enabling students to gain real skills rather than relying solely on theory," she said.

She noted that the training responds to employers' concerns by equipping planners with skills to align schedules with competencybased education.

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Ms Kessy urged institutions to invest in continuous training for timetablers, saying it also provides a platform to share experiences and adopt best practices.

"We are preparing these experts to design timetables that effectively integrate theory and practice, which is vital for producing skilled graduates," she said.

The Forum's Secretary, Mr Deusdedith Youze, said ongoing curriculum reforms that emphasise practical training make it even more important to adopt skills-oriented timetables.

"We have participants from more than 15 institutions, and our goal is to equip them with modern tools, including technology, to improve timetabling," he said.

He added that the initiative forms part of broader national efforts to strengthen the education system and ensure graduates are better prepared for a competitive labour market.