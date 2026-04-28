Tanzania: Skills-Driven Education Key to Unlocking Youth Potential

Bukoba — TANZANIA must overhaul its education model to prioritise practical, market-relevant skills if it is to tackle persistent socio-economic challenges, presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Alex Malasusa has said.

Speaking at a Form Six graduation ceremony for Kaizirege and Kemebos schools near Bukoba Municipality, Dr Malasusa urged a shift away from an academic system that produces job seekers toward one that nurtures creativity, innovation and self-reliance.

"Graduates must not detach themselves from the communities that raised them," he said.

"They have a responsibility to use their knowledge and skills to bring about meaningful change and development."

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"Graduates must not detach themselves from the communities that raised them. They have a responsibility to use their knowledge and skills to bring about meaningful change and development," he said.

The bishop framed skills-based education as central to addressing what he described as Tanzania's enduring "three enemies" -- ignorance, poverty and disease -- arguing that aligning training with labour market demands is critical to building a resilient and inclusive economy.

He called for stronger collaboration between government, private sector and faith-based institutions to support youth development, including early identification and nurturing of talent.

A total of 212 students--90 girls and 122 boys--graduated from the two schools, marking a milestone in their academic journey and entry into higher education or the job market.

Malasusa also urged students to remain disciplined and focused, particularly in science and technical fields, as Tanzania advances its industrialisation agenda and demand rises for skilled professionals in sectors such as engineering, healthcare, ICT, accounting and law.

"Science and technical training are critical in fostering innovation and enhancing productivity," he said.

"These are the areas that will enable graduates to create employment opportunities and become selfreliant."

The event also saw the launch of a modern science computer laboratory aimed at strengthening the teaching of science subjects and improving digital literacy among students.

Bukoba District Commissioner Erasto Sima, representing Kagera Regional Commissioner Yahya Kido, commended the schools for strong academic performance, saying it has elevated the region's profile.

"We are proud of the achievements of these schools," he said.

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"They serve as an example for other education providers."

He added that discipline, a supportive learning environment and strong values are key to producing well-rounded graduates, and called for greater private sector participation in improving education standards.

Malasusa also highlighted the importance of linking education with industrial growth, warning that without sufficient expansion in industry, the economy will struggle to absorb the growing number of graduates.

"Education must go hand in hand with industrial expansion," he said.

"Without industries, we will not be able to absorb the growing number of graduates entering the labour market.