Tanzania: Envoy Allays Xenophobia Fears, Says Tanzanians in SA Safe

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S High Commissioner to South Africa, James Bwana, has assured that Tanzanians living in various cities across the country are safe and not facing xenophobia, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

The envoy said he was compelled to clarify the situation following the circulation of a video clip allegedly showing a Tanzanian being attacked by a mob, which has sparked concern among families back home.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' over the weekend from his office in Pretoria, Mr Bwana dismissed the claims, insisting that there have been no recent incidents targeting Tanzanians.

"A video clip circulating on social media showing some people purported to be Tanzanians is misleading. Available information indicates that no Tanzanian has been attacked by groups of locals in South Africa," he said.

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Providing further clarification, the High Commissioner explained that the footage in question dates back to 2023 and does not reflect the current situation.

He noted that investigations revealed the incident involved a Tanzanian man who had allegedly committed a crime after entering a shop in Cape Town.

"This prompted members of the public to attack him in connection with what he did, not because of his nationality or race," he said.

Mr Bwana used the opportunity to urge Tanzanian digital content creators to verify information with the High Commission before circulating or publishing such materials in order to avoid spreading misinformation and causing unnecessary panic.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Tanzanian Community in Pretoria (TACOP), Swedy Ramadhani Swedy, said members of the diaspora have called for legal action against those responsible for circulating the misleading video.

He said the clip has created unnecessary fear among Tanzanians both in South Africa and back home.

Mr Swedy echoed the High Commissioner's assurance that Tanzanians are safe, noting that there have been no reported attacks specifically targeting them.

"I have been here for 25 years. I know this country, and I want to assure you that there are no attacks in South Africa targeting Tanzanians," he said.

He further advised that since the Tanzanian Community in South Africa (TACOSA) has leaders in every city where Tanzanians live and work, people should consult them to verify information rather than sharing unconfirmed reports.

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On the other hand, the High Commissioner said his office would join South Africa in commemorating Freedom Day yesterday (Monday).

South Africa observes April 27 as Freedom Day to mark the first democratic, nonracial elections in 1994 and the official end of apartheid.