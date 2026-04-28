Rwanda: Funding Woes Cloud Rwandan Drivers' Uganda Rally Participation

Rwanda's participation in the upcoming Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally 2026 remains uncertain, as financial constraints continue to cast doubt over the country's presence, drawing mixed reactions from drivers.

Scheduled from May 7 to 10, the rally is a key round of the African Rally Championship (ARC), a continental competition hosted across a select number of countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Two crews--led by Eric Gakwaya and Christian Kanangire--are expected to represent Rwanda in Uganda. However, participation for some remains uncertain, due to limited financial backing.

"In Kenya, we had three crews. For Uganda, we plan to send two crews--Eric Gakwaya and Christian Kanangire. However, our participation is still at 50 percent as we are waiting for sponsors," Rwanda Automobile Club Secretary General Ange Francois Cyatangabo told Times Sport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ambition meets uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty, expectations remain cautious due to the unpredictable nature of rally racing.

"In rally, anything can happen. You cannot guarantee a first-place finish because many factors come into play. For example, a car can fail, as we saw in Nyirangarama," Cyatangabo explained, adding that, while all crews aim for top positions, success ultimately depends on preparation and circumstances.

"Every crew has the ambition to win, but everything depends on the situation. The drivers are mentally and physically ready, and the cars are being prepared."

Kanangire described the situation is particularly as "frustrating."

"I was informed of the same by our federation, and all I can say is that it is very disappointing--especially after collecting valuable points in Kenya. Losing the opportunity to consolidate that lead in Uganda and during our Mountain Gorilla Rally is even more painful," he said.

"It would have been a golden opportunity to secure more points and potentially win our ARC2 category."

Still awaiting clarity, he added, "If I don't participate in the final rounds of this year's ARC, it will be very unfortunate. I don't think there could have been a better opportunity than this year, especially after competing in the demanding Safari Rally."

"However, I am yet to meet with federation officials to gain a clearer understanding of what to expect."

In contrast, Eric Gakwaya remains confident and focused saying that, with or without support, he will head to Uganda for the rally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are no financial issues on my side regarding participation in the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. As for me, I am preparing to compete," he said.

"We are currently training to ensure we are fully ready for the rally."

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally won't feature veteran driver Giancarlo Davite, with Cyatangabo citing both sponsorship priorities and technical challenges behind his absence.

"The sponsor preferred to give an opportunity to younger drivers. Additionally, Davite's car is not ready--it suffered suspension damage, and since it is a specialized vehicle, spare parts are not easy to find," Cyatangabo said.

As the rally approaches, Rwanda finds itself at a crossroads, balancing ambition with financial reality. With the country set to host an ARC round later this year, participation in Uganda could play a key role in building momentum for the season ahead.