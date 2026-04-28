Rwanda Down Italy to Keep Pressure On Usa

Rwanda bounced back in style to avenge their earlier defeat to Italy, securing a six-wicket victory in their Matchday 7 clash at the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy.

Having lost to Italy by 16 runs DLS method in their opening match last week, the hosts approached the match determined to settle unfinished business in the second round of the tournament.

Italy won the toss and elected to bat but made a slow start, losing Methnara Rathnayake and Himanshi Akarsha Daluwatta in the second over.

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However, Ilenia Sims and Alexia Kontopirakis steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Sims led the scoring with 37 off 39 balls, including four fours and a six,

while Kontopirakis contributed 32 off 38 deliveries as Italy posted 123/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

ALSO READ: Rwanda overcome Vanuatu in narrow women's Challenge Trophy win

Chasing 124 for victory, Rwanda got off to a flying start, with Fanny Utagushimaninde and Gisele Ishimwe leading the charge in the opening overs.

Utagushimaninde scored an impressive 36 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and a six to earn the Player of the Match award, while Ishimwe added 17 as Rwanda crossed the 50-run mark inside nine overs.

Despite losing both openers in quick succession, Merveille Uwase maintained the momentum with a steady 21 off 19 balls, guiding Rwanda to 126/4 and sealing a six-wicket win, their fourth in six matches.

The victory keeps Rwanda in second place on the table, with two matches remaining in the tournament including Tuesday's clash against Nepal.

USA cruise past Vanuatu in dominant win

The United States maintained their strong form with a dominant 72-run victory over Vanuatu at The Gahanga Main Oval.

After opting to bat, USA made a strong start, capitalising on Vanuatu's fielding lapses. Chetna Reddy Pagydyala and Isani Vaghela put on a superb 104-run partnership to set the tone.

Pagydyala struck an impressive 54 off 48 balls, including seven fours, while Vaghela picked up her third player of the match with an aggressive 54 off 41 deliveries as USA posted a commanding total of 162/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Vanuatu struggled to keep up with the required run rate, especially after losing early wickets.

On form Valenta Langiatu scored 25 off 21 balls before being dismissed in the seventh over, but a lack of support from the rest of the lineup saw Vanuatu finish on 90/8, handing USA a comfortable 72-run victory.

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The Americans continue to lead the standings in Kigali, with five wins from six matches.

Tuesday fixtures

Rwanda vs Nepal 9:00 Gahanga B oval

Italy vs Vanuatu 1:00 Gahanga B oval