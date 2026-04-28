Tanzania: Kwale Key to Kenya-Tanzania Trade Link - PS Karugu

28 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — State Department of East African Community Affairs Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu has underscored the strategic importance of Kwale County as a critical gateway for regional trade, linking Kenya to Tanzania through the Lungalunga One Stop Border Post.

Karugu noted that the corridor plays a pivotal role not only for Kenya's economy but also for broader regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

"Kwale County is a vital regional link connecting Kenya to Tanzania via the Lungalunga OSBP and the broader AfCFTA market. Consequently, the efficiency of this corridor is of both national and regional significance," she said.

The PS emphasized the need to enhance efficiency along the corridor to facilitate smoother movement of goods and services, reduce delays, and boost cross-border trade.

Improving infrastructure, streamlining customs processes, and strengthening logistics systems are among the measures expected to unlock the corridor's full economic potential.

The corridor is seen as a gateway to expanded markets, increased exports, and deeper economic integration across East Africa and beyond.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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