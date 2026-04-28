Malawi: Cdedi Slams Mmra Over Kangankunde Licence, Demands Upgrade or Scrap Deal Amid Claims of Elite Capture and Undervaluation of Rare Earth Giant

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), a prominent governance watchdog, has issued a sharply worded ultimatum to Malawi's Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA), demanding either an immediate upgrade of the Kangankunde rare earth mining licence from medium-scale to large-scale status--or its outright revocation.

In a strongly framed letter dated 27 April 2026 and addressed to MMRA Director General Mphatso Chikoti, CDEDI argues that the current licensing arrangement for the Kangankunde rare earth deposit in Balaka is not only inappropriate but fundamentally inconsistent with the scale, strategic value, and global significance of the resource.

The organisation contends that classifying Kangankunde--widely regarded in international assessments as one of the most significant rare earth deposits in the world--as a medium-scale operation reflects a serious governance failure and raises troubling questions about transparency and decision-making within the mining sector.

CDEDI further alleges that the arrangement appears structured in a way that disproportionately benefits a narrow circle of influential individuals, describing it as serving "a few selfish political and greedy top government authorities," a claim that intensifies scrutiny over how mineral rights are allocated in Malawi's emerging critical minerals sector.

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The letter also references an earlier MMRA communication dated 30 March 2026, which confirmed that the Australian-based Lindian Resources Ltd had been awarded a medium-scale mining licence for the Kangankunde site. However, CDEDI insists that this classification is "grossly disproportionate" to the true scale and economic potential of the deposit, warning that undervaluing such a strategic national asset risks long-term loss of public revenue and diminished national benefit.

Despite the growing public interest and the seriousness of the allegations raised, neither MMRA nor Lindian Resources Ltd has issued an immediate response to CDEDI's demand, leaving key questions about the licensing decision and its justification unanswered.

The dispute now places renewed pressure on regulators to explain how one of Malawi's most valuable mineral assets was classified--and whether the country is receiving fair value from a resource that could significantly shape its economic future.