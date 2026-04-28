Malawi: Kamuzu Stadium At 71 - Why FAM Is Refusing to Bend On a 'Tired' National Venue

Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre is now 71 years old--but instead of celebration, it has become the centre of a growing football crisis in Malawi.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is standing firm: the stadium will not host elite matches unless urgent conditions are met, starting with a fresh structural safety assessment of the aging facility.

This demand is not new--but what is striking is the condition of the stadium itself and how long concerns have been ignored.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The last structural inspection was done in 2012--14 years ago. Engineers then warned that parts of the eastern stands had developed cracks and were potentially unsafe. Despite those warnings, the stadium was later reopened after pressure from football supporters.

Today, FAM says the same concerns have returned--and possibly worsened.

In a letter to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, FAM competitions and club licensing manager Clement Kafwafwa lists a series of serious problems: blocked toilets in the VIP section, vandalised and missing toilet seats in the open stands, broken dressing room facilities, damaged substitute benches, and a non-functional scoreboard. FAM argues these are not minor issues, but failures that affect safety, hygiene, and match operations.

Their message is blunt: the stadium is not fit for elite football.

The Ministry has acknowledged the concerns, with spokesperson Macmillan Mwale saying technical experts will assess the situation and that some repairs--such as benches, scoreboard, and sanitation--have already been addressed. But on the key issue of structural safety, the ministry says a clear way forward is still being discussed.

For FAM president Fleetwood Haiya, however, the position is non-negotiable. He insists the decision is not against football, but in defence of it.

"We want to protect the lives of fans as well as the interests of sponsors and government," he said.

That warning has now been tested by events.

The controversy over Kamuzu Stadium led to the postponement of the FDH Bank Premiership launch match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United. It also triggered a dramatic fallout, with FDH Bank plc suspending its K7.5 billion sports sponsorship package, including major funding for football, netball, national teams, and school sports programmes.

The bank said the disagreement between football authorities had damaged the credibility of the partnership and its brand image, forcing it to pause all sports sponsorship activities pending review.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the centre of the storm is a simple but uncomfortable reality: a national stadium built more than seven decades ago is still being used for top-tier football without a recent structural clearance.

So the question FAM is effectively forcing the country to confront is this: is Kamuzu Stadium still safe, or has Malawi simply been running on assumptions and nostalgia?

Because while officials debate repairs and procedures, FAM is digging in--arguing that prestige cannot come before safety, and that no match is worth the risk of ignoring what a 71-year-old structure may no longer be able to guarantee.