Sudan Bans 'Luxurious and Unnecessary Imports As Currency Weakens

Khartoum — Sudan's Transitional Council of Ministers had banned the import of more than 40 categories of goods it deems "luxurious and unnecessary", in an effort to stem the deterioration of the exchange rate of the Sudanese Pound, ease pressure on the economy, and rationalise the use of foreign currency. The stated aim is to support the national economy by curbing imports considered non-essential under current conditions.

The Sudanese pound continues to weaken on the parallel market, trading at more than SDG 4,100 to the dollar. Commercial banks quote lower rates: Al Salam Bank at SDG 3,900 and Omdurman National Bank at SDG 3,350.

The ban covers a wide range of goods. Food items include chocolates, biscuits, ready-made juices and jams, as well as dairy products--excluding powdered milk and infant formula--alongside Egyptian beans, rice, and ketchup. It also extends to cosmetics, perfumes, laundry and bath soap. Among industrial and consumer goods affected are cement, plastic products and assorted household items, as well as toys, artificial flowers, and wigs.

Some goods are exempted or subject to special arrangements. Essential items are either excluded or regulated through measures such as quotas, as in the case of ceramics, while other categories, including furniture, are to be reviewed.

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Implementation falls to the relevant authorities, notably the Ministries of Commerce and Finance and the General Administration of Customs, which are instructed to enforce the measures and take the necessary steps.

Opinion is divided. Some economists welcome the decision, arguing it could help stabilise the exchange rate and encourage domestic production. Others warn of unintended consequences, pointing to the inclusion of inputs such as cement and zinc plates, alongside everyday goods like dairy products, perfumes, cosmetics and soap. Several experts argue that any lasting stabilisation of the currency ultimately depends on ending the war, noting that weapons and military materiel remain among the country's most significant imports.