South Africa: Level 2 Warning for the Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued Yellow Level 2 warnings for damaging winds and waves in the Eastern Cape.

The weather service said the damaging winds could result in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures, localised disruption to power and communications, as well as disruptions of beach/port activity in places along the coast between East London to Port Edward.

In a statement the weather service said the second warning for damaging waves could lead to "localised difficulty in navigation of small boats with a risk of some vessels taking on water and capsizing within a locality is expected in places along the coast between Tsitsikamma and Port Edward."

In addition, the weatherman has issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a port for a short period of time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, and difficulty in navigation are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

In addition, the weather service said very cold conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

For Gauteng and Mpumalanga, morning fog is expected in places.

"Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north," said SAWS of Gauteng.

In Mpumalanga morning fog in the Highveld and escarpment is expected with partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east where it will be cloudy.