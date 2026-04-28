South Africa: Government Clarifies Freedom Day Incident

28 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has noted with concern misleading reports suggesting that the National Freedom Day celebrations were disrupted after an individual briefly made his way onto the stage towards President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

"Government wishes to clarify that these reports are incorrect and may overstate the nature of the incident. At the time of the incident, the formal programme of the Freedom Day celebrations had already concluded, and proceedings had transitioned into a cultural performance segment, with an artist entertaining attendees," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

In a statement, the GCIS said the President, accompanied by dignitaries, was on stage engaging with the performance in a celebratory manner.

"Members of the public, including a large number of children, were gathered in an orderly fashion outside the main stage area, awaiting an opportunity to greet the President.

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"During this time, an individual, in a state of visible excitement, made his way onto the stage with the intention of greeting the President and the Minister. Security personnel responded swiftly, restraining the individual in line with standard protocol," Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.

It has since been established that the individual posed no security threat and did not attempt to cause harm. His actions were driven by enthusiasm and a desire to interact with the President and the Minister.

"Government further confirms that the official programme was not disrupted. Following this brief moment, the President proceeded to engage with members of the public outside the stage area, including the individual concerned, who expressed great joy at meeting the President," said the GCIS.

South Africa commemorated National Freedom Day on Monday in the Free State.

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