Somalia Vows Stronger Protection for Commercial Shipping Amid Maritime Security Concerns

United Nations — Somalia has pledged to strengthen security for commercial vessels passing along its coastline as concerns grow over the safety of key international shipping routes, officials said Monday.

Somalia's ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Baalle, stressed the importance of safeguarding the country's territorial waters, saying Somalia's maritime security has implications far beyond its borders.

With the longest coastline on mainland Africa, Somalia occupies a strategic position linking the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, making its waters vital for regional stability and global trade, the ambassador said.

"We fully recognize that protecting sea lanes and ensuring the safety of commercial vessels is essential for economic growth and regional stability," Baalle said.

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He added that Somalia was committed to working with the international community to ensure that cargo and commercial ships could pass safely through its waters.

The remarks come as insecurity has risen in some of the world's most important maritime corridors, prompting many countries to increase vigilance over the protection of merchant shipping.

Somalia has in recent years stepped up efforts to combat piracy, contributing to a sharp decline in attacks off its coast compared with previous years.

The government also said it would strengthen the capacity of its naval forces and deepen cooperation with neighbouring countries and international institutions to improve overall maritime security.

Mogadishu further called on the international community to respect the rights of commercial shipping and international maritime law to ensure safe and open sea routes for all countries dependent on maritime trade.

The renewed pledge follows reports that suspected pirates seized a general cargo vessel sailing off Somalia's coast earlier this month, according to maritime security officials.

The alleged hijacking was the second reported incident in a week. The vessel, identified as the Sward, had departed from Suez in Egypt carrying cement and was bound for Mombasa, Kenya, flying the flag of St Kitts and Nevis.

The incidents come as global shipping lanes have already faced significant disruption linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz during the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.