Malawi: Police Arrest Their Own Officers Over Missing Black Market Fuel

In a dramatic twist that has shaken confidence in law enforcement, Malawi Police in Mangochi have arrested several of their own officers for allegedly stealing fuel that had been seized during a crackdown on black market dealers.

The arrests follow a weekend operation led by officers from Area 30, who stormed Mangochi and confiscated about 4,500 litres of diesel and petrol from illegal vendors. Three suspects found in possession of the fuel were also arrested, in what authorities initially described as a successful strike against the thriving black market.

But the operation quickly unraveled.

By Monday morning, part of the impounded fuel--key evidence in the case--had mysteriously vanished while under police custody, triggering alarm within senior ranks of the Malawi Police Service.

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Top management immediately ordered investigations, leading to the detention of several Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers based at Mangochi Police Station. The development has exposed serious cracks within the very institution tasked with enforcing the law.

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito did not mince words, condemning the incident as a betrayal from within.

"This is a direct and unacceptable betrayal of public trust," Mukhito said in an interview. "Those entrusted to enforce the law cannot be the same people undermining it."

He has since ordered that all officers found guilty must face the full force of the law, including prosecution and dismissal, stressing that no one will be shielded.

"There will be no cover-ups, no interference and no exceptions--regardless of rank," he said.

A joint investigation involving National Police Headquarters and the Eastern Region Command is now underway, as authorities try to establish how the fuel disappeared and who exactly was involved.

The scandal comes at a time when Malawi is grappling with a worsening fuel shortage, a crisis widely blamed on black market cartels that are reportedly working hand-in-hand with some filling station attendants to buy fuel in bulk and resell it illegally.

What was meant to be a crackdown on illegal fuel trade has now turned into a troubling indictment of internal corruption--raising hard questions about accountability, discipline and integrity within the police service.