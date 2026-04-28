Somalia: Somali President Meets UN Humanitarian Chief to Discuss Aid Response

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday received U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher at the presidential palace in Villa Somalia to discuss the country's worsening humanitarian situation.

According to an official statement posted by Villa Somalia on X, the meeting focused on urgent humanitarian needs facing communities across Somalia and ways to accelerate ongoing relief and recovery projects.

Hassan Sheikh briefed Fletcher on the country's general situation, stressing the importance of strengthening international cooperation to support people affected by drought, conflict and internal displacement.

The president highlighted the need for sustained global assistance as Somalia continues to face overlapping humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity and displacement caused by insecurity and climate-related crises.

Fletcher reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to maintaining and expanding humanitarian support for Somalia, while praising the federal government's efforts to respond to difficult conditions across the country.

The U.N. delegation is expected to travel in the coming days to Baydhabo, the administrative capital of South West State, particularly in the Bay region, as part of its humanitarian assessment mission.