Somalia: Amnesty Demands Release of Somali Activist 'Sacdiya Bajaj'

The Rights watchdog Amnesty International on Tuesday demanded the "immediate and unconditional" release of a Somali social activist and rickshaw driver detained in Mogadishu without charge for over two weeks.

Sacdiya Moalim Ali, 27, popularly known as "Sadiya Bajaj," was arrested on April 12 in the capital's Hodan district by officers from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), according to the rights group.

After being held at a local police station, she was transferred on April 14 to Mogadishu Central Prison.

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"Amnesty International urges the Federal Government of Somalia to immediately release Sadiya Moallin Ali, who is being held solely for the peaceful exercise of her human rights," the group said in a statement.

Amnesty reported that Ali has been denied access to legal counsel, and her family has not been formally notified of any charges. While local judicial sources suggest a regional court granted a 90-day detention window for investigations, activists claim she is being targeted for her online criticism of the government.

Ali, who gained a following for her activism while working in the male-dominated tuk-tuk industry, has frequently used social media to highlight corruption, youth unemployment, and rising fuel prices.

In a letter addressed to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Amnesty called for the authorities to ensure she is protected from torture and provided with adequate healthcare while in custody.

The arrest is the second time Ali has been detained this year. On March 12, she was held for four days after taking part in protests against fuel costs.

Rights organizations have warned of a shrinking space for dissent in the Horn of Africa nation since 2022, citing a rise in the arbitrary arrest and harassment of journalists and government critics.