Rwanda Registers $2.62 Billion in Investments in 2025

Rwanda recorded $2.62 billion (approximately Rwf3.8 trillion) in investment commitments in 2025, with the number of projects increasing to 799, up from 612 in 2024, according to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) 2025 Annual Report.

The investments are projected to generate 38,151 jobs, highlighting their contribution to employment creation and overall economic growth.

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Asia emerged as the leading source of investment, contributing $661.6 million across 199 projects, accounting for 40.1 per cent of total registered investment.

Africa followed with $226.4 million from 226 projects, accounting for 13.7 per cent of total investment value, while Europe contributed $159.2 million across 40 projects, representing 9.6 per cent.

North America contributed $35.2 million through 39 projects, accounting for 2.1 per cent, while Oceania and South America accounted for smaller shares, with $5 million and $2.8 million respectively.

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Domestic investors accounted for $964.4 million across 274 projects, representing 36.9 per cent of total investment value, according to the report.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said the strong performance is linked to ongoing reforms, including the rollout of the RDB Strategy 2025-2030, which is designed to strengthen Rwanda's investment environment through proactive sector growth, an enabling business climate, and institutional excellence.

"This strategic direction was matched by continued modernisation of the One Stop Centre. Throughout the year, we expanded digital service delivery, onboarded additional services onto the platform, and launched a new business registration system integrating the companies register and beneficial ownership register," he said.

Afrika added that the focus going forward will be on accelerating the execution of strategic investments and further strengthening investor services to support Rwanda's long-term economic transformation.

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Sector-wise, real estate led investment activity with $855.5 million, followed by manufacturing, including agro-processing, at $738.5 million.

Mining and quarrying attracted $346.9 million, bringing the three sectors together to account for 74.2 per cent of all registered investments in 2025.

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According to the report, investment activity was also distributed across the country, with Kigali City accounting for 16.8 per cent of total investments, equivalent to $438.7 million. Mining and quarrying dominated activity in the capital, followed by manufacturing.

Eastern Province accounted for 8.9 per cent of total investments, driven largely by manufacturing, while Southern Province followed with 6.1 per cent, where agriculture, forestry and fishing, and manufacturing were among the leading sectors.

Northern Province received 2.6 per cent of total investments, with activity mainly concentrated in accommodation and food services, followed by manufacturing and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Western Province also accounted for 2.6 per cent, with accommodation and food services leading, followed by manufacturing, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and mining and quarrying.