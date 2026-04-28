Ethiopia: Mozambique and Ethiopia Strengthen Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Mozambique could learn from Ethiopia how to capitalize on experience in strategic development areas in order to boost economic development and commercial cooperation, according to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

Chapo was speaking on Monday, in Addis Ababa, during official talks with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali. The talks are part of Chapo's three-day official visit to Ethiopia.

According to Chapo, Mozambique and Ethiopia must work together as brotherly countries and "the cooperation between the two countries should not only be political and diplomatic, but also economic and commercial, to develop our two countries and create better living conditions for our two peoples.'

"This visit is worthwhile because Ethiopia is a benchmark in Africa in terms of infrastructure development, urban planning, civil aviation, artificial intelligence and agriculture', he said.

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The President also highlighted Ethiopia's advances in food production, pointing to the country's self-sufficiency as a relevant experience for Mozambique. "That's why we believe our presence here is extremely important. Ethiopia's experience in the areas of defence and security is also crucial. That is why we have scheduled a visit to Ethiopia's National Defence Complex', he said.

In addition to the one-on-one meeting and official talks with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Chapo visited several sites of political and economic interest on the first day of his trip. The agenda for the visit also includes a meeting with representatives of 22 large Ethiopian companies and a visit to an artificial intelligence centre.