Mozambique: Four Killed By Jihadists in Mocimboa DA Praia

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists on Thursday invaded Mitope village, Mocímboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least four people.

According to Tuesday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', citing local sources, in addition to killing people, the terrorists stole various goods from the small shops operating in the village.

The terrorists also forced several local residents to abandon their houses to take refuge in Oasse village and other regions of Mueda district.

However, in a publication attributed to the Islamic State propaganda channel, Amaq, seven Mozambican soldiers were killed by its militants after an attack on the Metube base, referring to Mitope.

The same publication also claimed that several other soldiers were wounded and that the attackers seized firearms that were in the possession of the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS).