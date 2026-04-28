Namibia: Etunda Green Scheme Expects 3 728 Tonnes of Maize

The Etunda irrigation scheme in the Omusati region expects to harvest about 3 728 tonnes of maize from 466 hectares.

According to the green scheme's manager, Sacky Shylomunhu, they are harvesting 466 hectares at an expected yield of eight tonnes per hectare.

Maize dominates production at Etunda, with potatoes and onions grown in rotation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Shylomunhu says of the 466 tonnes, 270 hectares are for the green scheme, 160 are for small-scale farmers and 36 plots are for medium-scale farmers.

"We have 65 small-scale farmers who grow vegetables like cabbage, onions and tomatoes, which they rotate with ground nuts," he says.

Shylomunhu says the green scheme assists small-scale farmers with equipment, including sprinkler irrigation and farming guidance.

"We have about 97 plots for small- and medium-scale farmers and we will be taking in more farmers for the unoccupied plots," he says.

The manager says they buy the maize grown by the small-scale farmers and mill 40% of it at the scheme's plant for sale to the local community, including people coming from Angola.

"The rest we sell to business operators and other millers at the controlled price set by the Namibian Agronomic Board as maize is a controlled product," he says.

Shylomunhu adds that the green scheme had already started planting winter maize to contribute to the region's food supply and economic activity.

"We are growing winter maize on 150ha, onion on 16ha and barley for livestock fodder on 120ha."

He says small-scale farmers have been urged to grow groundnuts for making peanut butter because there is a buyer who pays about N$1 600 for a 50kg bag, compared to an average of N$900 paid by other business people.