Namibia: 'Ma /Gaisa Meets Oviritje' Lives Up to Expectations

The 'Ma /Gaisa Meets Oviritje' concert at Bobby Sissing Stadium (old Khomasdal Stadium) was described as a resounding success from the artistic point of view.

Several artists who performed at the event were happy with the organisation, saying it was one of the best events they have performed at in a long while.

"Saturday was a wonderful experience. I have never been part of such a massive event before. The sound was perfect and the overall organisation of the concert was spot-on. The crowd was well behaved and that was always my biggest concern," popular Oviritje group Wild Dogs' front man, Steve Uahupirapi, says.

"This could be the beginning of bigger things to come and future collaborations can't be ruled out," he says.

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Uahupirapi says all the billed artists made the event successful, adding that the crowd played a big part as well.

On display were other Oviritje groups, including Stakes Boy, Karabo, Vangxa, Ben Mutjanga, while township disco duo One Blood came up with excellent performances.

The event attracted top Ma /Gaisa acts like Jaliza, Marvtown, OC Bula, Kalux, T-Bozz & Staika and veterans Raphael & Pele who, according to socialite and content creator Xuro Milton, were the best acts of the night.

"I am someone who always looks beyond the usual when it comes to shows and concerts. Being a creative person myself, I am now thinking beyond the ordinary. When I spend money to attend an event, I want to be wowed. Having said that, Saturday night's show was ok. There was a big vibe around the event and the huge turn-out says it all.

"It was thoughtful from organisers Hoadadi Trading to come up with a concept of such magnitude. However, I can say only Raphael & Pele understood their assignment. All the other acts, starting from the Ma /Gaisa artists to their Oviritje counterparts, were flat. There was nothing new I could take home from their previous performances."

Milton says since this was the first concert of this calibre, both the organisers and the artists involved could have come up with a surprise package such as collaborations among the artists, or even a joint song by all the acts.

The socialite says Namibian artists must think beyond going on stage and singing their three songs.

"Thing about the intro. Jump from the roof of the stage. Enter on a motorbike or just appear from under the grass. Just do something that people will talk about afterwards. That is what makes an artist - innovation and creativity. If we want to compete against the best southern Africa or the continent has to offer, then we must forget about business as usual," Milton says.

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"Saturday offered so much for our artists but they failed to make use of the opportunity. If older performers like Raphael & Pele can come up with such a dynamic performance, and they are people who were out in the doldrums from as far as I can remember - why can our young and energetic stars not come up with something better? We can do it but something is holding us back."