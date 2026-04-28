Namibian Firms Clinch Global Certification Boost

27 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Eighteen fully Namibian-owned companies have obtained international organisation for standardisation and class-related certification through DNV Maritime and Offshore Namibia within its first year of operating in the country.

This is according to DNV country manager Bertrand Albert.

The certifications come as local businesses move to meet strict compliance standards required by international operators, improving their chances of participating in Namibia's emerging offshore oil and gas sector.

Albert says DNV, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, operates in more than 80 countries and employs around 15 000 people globally.

The company is responsible for classifying about 21% of the global fleet, as well as 364 mobile offshore units, representing roughly 57% market share, and 80 floating production units, accounting for around 45%.

"We have 18 fully Namibian-owned companies that have gained certification with DNV, and I think we should give a round of applause to those who have achieved this goal," Albert says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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