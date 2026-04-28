Namibia: Cassije to Host Fifth Youth Development Camp

Namibian content creator and youth mentor Jessica 'Cassije' Mpolo is preparing to host the fifth edition of her youth development event, the Xtream Holiday Camp, set to take place from 11 to 17 May at Omindamba near Ruacana.

The camp will welcome young people between the ages of 15 and 25 for a week of activities focused on personal development, and is designed to give young people an opportunity to learn and grow outside of the traditional classroom environment.

This latest programme follows several camps Mpolo has organised in previous years, including a summer camp, dance camp, film camp and creative camp. Each camp has focused on helping young people explore different interests while building confidence and practical skills.

Mpolo says the idea behind the Xtream Holiday Camp came from noticing that many young people spend their holidays without meaningful opportunities to develop themselves.

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"I saw the need to create a space where young people can grow beyond classroom learning," she says. "Many children have creativity and energy, but they don't always have the right environment to explore or develop it."

According to Mpolo, the camp will combine fun activities with structured routines aimed at helping participants build discipline and self belief. She believes these experiences can play an important role in shaping young people's mindsets and future ambitions.

She adds the goal is not only to keep young people busy during the school holidays, but to help them discover their potential and build confidence.

"I want every child who attends the camp to leave with more confidence, self-awareness and a stronger sense of purpose," she says. "It's not too early for young people to start discovering who they are and what they want to become."

Mpolo says one of the most rewarding parts of hosting camps is witnessing the transformation that can happen when young people are placed in a supportive environment.

"When someone comes in shy or unsure of themselves and then slowly starts opening up, sharing ideas and believing in themselves, that is powerful," she says.

Mpolo says building confidence in young people is an important step towards strengthening communities and preparing the next generation of leaders.

Young people interested in joining can register through the organisers by scanning the QR code on the promotional material or by contacting the camp organisers directly on 081 8577 984 or 081 2894 015.

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Mpolo says parents can expect their children to return home not only with new skills but also with a new mindset.

Her hope is that the camp will encourage young people to step outside their comfort zones, explore their creativity and return to their studies feeling refreshed and motivated.

"We want them to go back home more confident, more disciplined and ready to face the future," she says.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, social commentator and novelist. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.