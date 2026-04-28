Uganda: National Science Week Hackathon Launched to Turn Ideas Into Market-Ready Solutions

Government, through the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Secretariat under the Office of the President, has launched the National Science Week 2026 Innovation Challenge, a bold initiative aimed at transforming local ideas into practical, market-ready solutions.

At the heart of this year's programme is a week-long "Future Makers" hackathon designed to move beyond discussion and focus on execution--tasking innovators to develop working prototypes that address real economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the launch at Kabira Country Club on Monday, Cathy Muwumuza, the lead for the National Science Week, said the initiative marks a deliberate shift toward product-driven innovation.

"Most times hackathons are known for just producing tech apps, but we want solutions that we can build products on. Not a wish list, but something practical that can go to market," she said.

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Mwumuza revealed that the call for participation attracted over 250 applications, highlighting a growing wave of innovation across the country. From these, only 10 teams were selected to take part in the intensive challenge, with three final teams set to receive up to shs300 million each in project financing.

"That funding is not for consumption--it is to build," she emphasised. "We will support them throughout their journey from idea to market."

The hackathon, running from April 28 to May 3, brings together teams of innovators working on a range of pressing challenges, including road infrastructure, energy systems, post-harvest losses, and public health surveillance.

Among the problem statements presented to participants are solutions for pothole detection and management, efficient transportation of construction materials, electricity grid optimisation, and early warning systems for disease outbreaks.

"We are asking innovators to solve problems that Ugandans face every day, while also creating economic impact," Mwumuza added.

Participants are required to deliver functional prototypes or Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), accompanied by concept notes and pitch presentations to a national judging panel. Beyond funding, winning teams will gain access to mentorship, partnerships, and exhibition opportunities during National Science Week.

For innovators like Benjamin Ojede, the hackathon presents an opportunity to scale solutions in emerging sectors such as electric mobility.

Ojede, team lead of the Juiza project, is developing a platform that enables electric vehicle users to seamlessly pay for charging services across different stations.

"With rising fuel prices, electric vehicles are becoming a viable solution. We already see electric bikes and buses in Uganda. Building around this technology can solve key challenges not just here, but across Africa," he said.

However, he noted that limited exposure remains a major barrier for local innovators.

"Many solutions are built for small communities because we lack exposure to broader markets. Platforms like this help us think bigger and build solutions that can compete globally," he added.

In the health sector, Maureen Kisaakye Malinga, co-founder of Impala Health Tech Research Company Limited, is leveraging the hackathon to refine a platform aimed at strengthening diagnostic services.

Her solution connects smaller health facilities to laboratories, enabling accurate testing before treatment--a move aimed at combating antimicrobial resistance.

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"Antimicrobial resistance is a global threat projected to cause millions of deaths. Our platform ensures proper diagnosis before treatment, which is critical in addressing this challenge," she explained.

Malinga highlighted funding constraints and slow adoption of digital health solutions as key challenges facing startups in the sector.

"This hackathon gives us visibility and the possibility of capital to scale our innovation into a viable product for Uganda and beyond," she said.

The STI Secretariat says the innovation challenge is part of a broader strategy to position science and technology as a driver of national transformation, job creation, and industrial growth.

By prioritising scalable solutions with clear economic impact, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialisation--ensuring that locally developed technologies can compete regionally and globally.