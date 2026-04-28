Uganda: C-Care Uganda Launches 30-Year Anniversary Celebrations With Community Health Outreach

C-Care Uganda has officially kicked off celebrations marking 30 years of delivering healthcare services, beginning with a community activation held at Capital Shoppers Ntinda.

The event, which blended medical outreach with celebration, drew members of the public and healthcare professionals to reflect on the organisation's three-decade journey and its contribution to Uganda's health sector.

Founded in 1996 under the leadership of Ian Clarke, C-Care Uganda began with a mission to improve healthcare standards in the country. Over the years, it has grown into a leading healthcare network, anchored by institutions such as International Hospital Kampala and International Medical Centres.

The Ntinda activation underscored the organisation's continued focus on accessible and patient-centred care. At the heart of the event was a large-scale outreach offering free medical services, including blood pressure checks, malaria and hepatitis screening, diabetes testing, HIV testing, syphilis screening, and general wellness assessments. Hundreds of residents benefited from the initiative.

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The event also featured a "Legacy & Future" themed flash mob performance, symbolising C-Care's evolution and future ambitions. The showcase, which included professional dancers and a brand mascot, added a celebratory tone while reinforcing the organisation's commitment to community engagement.

Speaking at the event, Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, said the milestone reflects the trust the organisation has built with the public over the years.

"When we asked the people we serve how they feel about C-Care, they told us they trust us, respect us, and believe we will continue growing stronger. We do not take that lightly. We thank Ugandans for trusting us for 30 years. This is a celebration of caring for good--and we are just getting started," she said.

Members of the public welcomed the initiative, particularly the availability of free health services. One attendee, Fatuma Ntale, said the outreach helped her access a long-postponed medical check-up, highlighting the importance of bringing services closer to communities.

C-Care Uganda's 30-year journey reflects the transformation of established healthcare institutions, including International Hospital Kampala and International Medical Centres, into a unified brand. The organisation's growth accelerated further after joining the CIEL Group, a move that strengthened its capacity while preserving its legacy of care.

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As the anniversary celebrations continue, C-Care Uganda says it remains focused on expanding access to quality healthcare, deepening community engagement, and improving service delivery across the country.