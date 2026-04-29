Sudan: Unicef Warns of Catastrophe Facing Darfur's Children 20 Years After Crisis First Shocked World

Darfur — UNICEF has warned that children in Darfur are facing a new humanitarian catastrophe, two decades after the region first drew global attention, but with far less international focus and support. The agency said violence has devastated communities and displaced millions across Sudan, leaving children once again trapped in an acute crisis.

In a report titled Darfur: Twenty Years On, Darfur's Children Remain at Risk, the organisation highlighted a sharp escalation in extreme violence against children in El Fasher. Since April 2024, more than 1,500 grave violations against children have been documented in the city alone, attributed to parties to the conflict. These include the killing and maiming of more than 1,300 children, many involving explosive weapons and drones, as well as sexual violence, abduction, and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups. The report cautioned that the figures are likely to underestimate the true scale, with similar patterns reported elsewhere in the country.

Since the war began, the United Nations has recorded more than 5,700 grave violations against children across Sudan, affecting at least 5,100 children, with more than 4,300 killed or injured. The situation continues to deteriorate: in the first three months of 2026 alone, at least 160 children were reported killed and 85 injured, a marked increase compared with the same period last year.

Echoes of 2005

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UNICEF said the conflict has reignited widespread violence, mass displacement, acute hunger and grave violations against children across Darfur. As in 2005, homes have been burned, markets attacked, and schools and health facilities damaged or destroyed, forcing families to flee. However, it warned that needs are now far greater, even as international attention remains limited.

Children across Darfur are bearing the brunt of the conflict, the report said, with many losing access to education and healthcare. Growing numbers face acute malnutrition, disease and violence perpetrated by armed forces and groups. Millions have been displaced from their homes, including across borders into eastern Chad, where already overstretched services are struggling to cope.

The Children's Alert report draws stark parallels with UNICEF's first report of the same name in 2005, when global mobilisation prompted a large-scale humanitarian response. Twenty years on, children's needs have grown in both scale and complexity, while funding shortages, restricted access, the changing nature of warfare and limited international attention are severely constraining life-saving assistance.

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"Twenty years ago, the world united to condemn the suffering of children in Darfur. Today, a new generation of children faces the same horrors of appalling violence, hunger and displacement," the report said. UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell, added: "We cannot allow history to repeat itself. The children of Darfur need protection and sustained humanitarian access. The parties to this conflict must end this brutal war."

The report also noted that ongoing fighting and the siege of El Fasher and other parts of North Darfur have cut off access to food, clean water and healthcare, forcing families to flee to already overcrowded areas. Across the region, essential infrastructure has been severely damaged or destroyed, worsening famine, hunger and disease, and contributing to the collapse of livelihoods.

Restrictions on aid

UNICEF warned that humanitarian efforts remain heavily constrained by insecurity, bureaucratic obstacles and a lack of funding, leaving many children without assistance at times of acute need.

The organisation called on all parties to the conflict to respect international law and protect civilians, including children, ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and end grave violations against children. It also urged donors to provide flexible, multi-year funding to support life-saving programmes and assist children affected by cross-border displacement.