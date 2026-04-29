Sudan: New Report Alleges 'RSF-Linked Network Tied to $24 Million UAE Property Portfolio'

Washington D.C. / Dubai — American investigative organisation The Sentry published a new Sentry Alert yesterday, alleging that a network linked to the leadership of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) holds a $24 million property portfolio in Dubai, according to a new investigation.

The report states that "a network of family members, sanctioned individuals, and entities linked to the leadership of Sudan's brutal Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia owns a $24 million real estate portfolio in Dubai consisting of over 20 properties."

Leaked records show that several of the properties are located close together. The report says "the findings suggest that, in addition to reportedly supporting the militia with weapons and mercenaries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provides a safe haven for the RSF leadership's family and wealth."

Investigators identify a company linked to the RSF, Prodigious Real Estate Management Supervision Services, as a key buyer. The report notes that it purchased "two luxury six-bedroom villas for a total of just over $5 million".

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Radio Dabanga previously reported The Sentry's investigation in October 2025, on the "paramilitary-industrial complex" concerning the RSF's reliance on a multinational network of companies, including firms in Dubai, to turn conflict gold into hard currency.

The latest investigation also finds that "members of the Dagalo family have rented and bought properties in the same gated community."

It further links sanctioned individuals to the property network. Mustafa Ibrahim Abdel Nabi Mohamed was described as "a financial adviser to the RSF and the Dagalo family," while Taha Osman Ahmed Elhussein was said to be "managing the relationship between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and regional actors in order to advance the RSF's warfighting efforts."

The report concludes that "the total value of the property portfolio owned by family members, Prodigious, and the sanctioned individuals is approximately $24 million, not including additional rental holdings."

The authors add that there is "substantial evidence that Dubai's property market continues to demonstrate significant strategic deficiencies" in oversight.

The Dagalo family said the claims relate to "private property holdings" with "no demonstrated lawful or legitimate connection to any wrongdoing," and insisted their assets were obtained through "legitimate private-sector commercial activity for generations."

They added that any suggestion otherwise would be "false, misleading, and defamatory."

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Read the full report here: $24M Property Safe Haven in Dubai Linked to the RSF